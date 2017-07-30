New NC law prohibits flying drones near prisons

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – It’s now a crime in North Carolina to fly a drone near prisons and jails.

The Charlotte Observer reports a new law prohibits anyone but law enforcement officials from flying drones within 250 feet above or 500 feet around prisons and jails. Gov. Roy Cooper signed the law on July 25 .

Using a drone to deliver weapons or other contraband can result in felony charge. People who just fly drones near prisons can face a misdemeanor.

Officials say drones have twice crashed within prison fences in North Carolina. In both cases, prison staff members recovered the drones’ contraband before it reached prisoners.

South Carolina prison leaders say they know of five cases in which drones have dropped contraband. In June, an inmate used tools dropped by a drone to escape from Lieber Correctional Institution in Ridgeville.

More stories you may like on 7News

Man dead after motorcycle hits fence in Anderson Co. One person has died after Highway Patrol says their motorcycle went off the road and crashed into a fence.

Woman dead after SCUBA diving accident at Lake Keowee A woman has died after a SCUBA diving accident in Lake Keowee Saturday afternoon.

2 arrested after home invasion in Boiling Springs Two people have been arrested and charged after deputies say they broke into a home in Boiling Springs Friday evening.

Woman charged with filing false report of Spartanburg shooting The Spartanburg Police Department says that a woman has been charged with filing a false police report after she claimed she was shot at.

Back to school fair offers free health screenings, school supplies A local health center is helping families in the Upstate get ready to head back to school.