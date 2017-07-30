Search for missing man continues; more charges possible, deputies say

HENDERSON CO., .N.C. (WSPA) – Henderson County deputies, along with other local, state, and federal agencies, are still actively investigating the route of travel and timeline of Phillip Michael Stroupe II.

Stroupe was found driving Thomas Bryson’s Honda Ridgeline and was arrested after a five-day manhunt and chase on Thursday, July 27th, in McDowell County.

Bryson is still missing.

Today, multiple agencies searched western North Carolina and eastern Tennessee.

Interviews of persons suspected of aiding Stroupe were conducted and evidence was collected.

More charges are possible, according to deputies.

If you have any information about sightings of the car or Stroupe, or the whereabouts of Bryson, you are asked to contact the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 697-4911.

