Tax-free weekend is coming!

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – South Carolina’s tax-free shopping weekend is next week.

A Myrtle Beach City Government Facebook post says Tax-Free weekend starts at 12:01 a.m. on August 4 and ends at midnight on August 6th.

The state sales, use, and any local sales or use taxes will not apply on certain items, like clothing, shoes, school supplies, book bags, computers, printers, bedspreads, or linens.

According to the post, shoppers also will not pay Myrtle Beach’s one percent Tourism Development Fee.

According to the South Carolina Department of Revenue, online shopping also qualifies for the discount, if the qualifying item is bought and shipped to the customer during the holiday, or if the item is ordered, paid for, and shipped to the store during the weekend. Some delivery charges may also be removed during this holiday.

The South Carolina Department of Revenue reports shoppers have saved between $2 to $3 million in previous years.

For more information, visit the South Carolina Department of Revenue.

