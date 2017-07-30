“Through Our Eyes” gallery opens in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – A unique photography project here in the Upstate is now on display for the public to enjoy. We first told you about the”Through Our Eyes Project” last year.

Jason Williamson, a pastor and photographer,started passing out 100 disposable cameras to the homeless here in the Upstate.

Over the past year, more than 800 photos have been taken. Now they’re on display at the Chapman Cultural Center in Spartanburg.

Twenty finalists have been selected and the public can vote on their favorite pictures by donating spare change. Donations go towards local ministries that help the homeless.

Williamson says this project is about more than helping the photographers, it’s about raising awareness about the poverty issue plaguing Spartanburg.

“There’s over 600 people that are homeless or living on the street, or are affected by homelessness in some way in Spartanburg.” Williamson says. “We’ve seen tears, we’ve seen people laugh, we’ve seen people really confront something that they didn’t know was as big of a deal as it really is in our town.”

The gallery is open through the end of August.

Williamson says he’s also in the process of putting a book together on the “Through Our Eyes” project.