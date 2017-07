ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A crash temporarily closed part of Six and Twenty Road in Anderson County overnight.

A car went over the guardrail before falling into a creek in the Piercetown community.

It happened just before midnight, according to officials on scene.

We’re told the driver and a passenger were able to get out of the wreckage.

Both were taken, by ambulance, to AnMed Health and are expected to recover.