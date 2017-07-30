Upstate group does “Christmas in July” for charity

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – One Upstate group is gathering items to help the community.

The group is called ABATE, and they collected items today at the Greenville Shrine Club to help the Julie Valentine Center.

This is a non-profit organization that helps victims of sexual assault and child abuse and their families.

ABATE stands for A Brotherhood Against Totalitarian Enactments.

The group promotes motorcycle awareness and motorcycle rider training.

Today’s collection event was the second of four events slated for this year.

“Today we were looking for things to help the JV Center in their office. You know, just general office supplies and trash bags and things like that,” said Melody Rahall. “We take whatever donations that they have on their wish list. We encourage people to go and look at their wish list and bring what’s on their wish list.”

ABATE adopted the JV Center as their main charity, so they are raising donations for them.

For more information about the Julie Valentine Center, click here.

More stories you may like on 7News

“Through Our Eyes” gallery opens in Spartanburg A unique photography project here in the Upstate is now on display for the public to enjoy. The pictures from the “Through Our Eyes” project…

Man dead after motorcycle hits fence in Anderson Co. One person has died after Highway Patrol says their motorcycle went off the road and crashed into a fence.

Woman dead after SCUBA diving accident at Lake Keowee A woman has died after a SCUBA diving accident in Lake Keowee Saturday afternoon.

2 arrested after home invasion in Boiling Springs Two people have been arrested and charged after deputies say they broke into a home in Boiling Springs Friday evening.

Woman charged with filing false report of Spartanburg shooting The Spartanburg Police Department says that a woman has been charged with filing a false police report after she claimed she was shot at.