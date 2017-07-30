USC Looks to Improve on 6-7 Season as Fall Camp Open Monday

Columbia –
In the first season under Will Muschamp, the Gamecocks made improvement by finishing 6-7 and making a bowl game. This season, the expectations are even higher with Jake Bentley returning at quarterback and plenty of weapons around him.
Columbia –
In the first season under Will Muschamp, the Gamecocks made improvement by finishing 6-7 and making a bowl game. This season, the expectations are even higher with Jake Bentley returning at quarterback and plenty of weapons around him.
Advertisement
Advertisement