VIDEO: Dog nurses abandoned kitten

(WFLA) – A dog owner in Greece encountered something you don’t see too often–her dog nursing a newborn kitten.

Video shows the dog cuddling and nurturing the small kitten after it was abandoned by its owner.

The owner says she found the kitten inside a bag that was dumped in the trash near her home, according to NBC News.

When she brought the kitten home, she says the dog was protective from day one.

It’s unclear exactly how the dog was able to nurse the cat, but there is a condition called pseudopregnancy, or false pregnancy where dogs can produce milk and sometimes engage in nesting behavior.

