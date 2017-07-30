Woman brought 10-year-old along on armed robbery, police say

OCALA, Fla. (AP) – A mother is under arrest after police say she brought her 10-year-old child along in the getaway vehicle she drove during an armed robbery.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that 30-year-old Christina Gaud was driving the getaway car Friday night after her accomplice, 33-year-old Rodney Snow, robbed a shop in north Florida.

Sheriff’s deputies saw a masked man leave the shop on State Road 200 and run into a waiting car, which fled.

The car crashed a short time later. Police say Snow ran from the vehicle and shot himself in a wooded area — he is in critical condition.

Deputies found the child inside the crashed car.

Gaud is facing charges of felony child neglect along with principal to an armed robbery.

The child is with state child protective services.

More stories you may like on 7News

Man dead after motorcycle hits fence in Anderson Co. One person has died after Highway Patrol says their motorcycle went off the road and crashed into a fence.

Woman dead after SCUBA diving accident at Lake Keowee A woman has died after a SCUBA diving accident in Lake Keowee Saturday afternoon.

2 arrested after home invasion in Boiling Springs Two people have been arrested and charged after deputies say they broke into a home in Boiling Springs Friday evening.

Woman charged with filing false report of Spartanburg shooting The Spartanburg Police Department says that a woman has been charged with filing a false police report after she claimed she was shot at.

Back to school fair offers free health screenings, school supplies A local health center is helping families in the Upstate get ready to head back to school.