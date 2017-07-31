$100K, child porn found during NC traffic stop, deputies say

DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) — A Georgia man is facing charges in Harnett County after deputies found more than $100,000 in a hidden compartment in his vehicle and child pornography on at least one of the memory cards he was carrying, according to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office.

David Cierra Orozco, 27, of Doraville, Georgia was pulled over on Chicken Farm Road near Dunn for a traffic violation, authorities said.

Deputies found more than $100 in a satchel, more than $4,000 on his person and $106,850 in a hidden compartment in the dashboard of the car he was driving, for a total of $111,252, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

They also found four memory cards about the size of a pinkie fingernail on his person, the Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies say there was child pornography on at least one of those cards.

Cierra Orozco is charged with driving without a license and three counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to the sheriff’s office.

The investigation continues, and more charges could be filed, said Maj. Jeff Huber.

Cierra Orozco is also the subject of an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainer, officials confirmed. The reason for the detainer wasn’t immediately available.

