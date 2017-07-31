2 men wave guns in road rage incident in Spartanburg, says victim

Spartanburg deputies says they were called out to a road rage incident at KFC on W.O. Ezell Blvd. on 7/30 around 2:59 p.m.

When they got there, the victim said he was at the intersection of California Ave. and Howard St. when two people in vehicle puled out in front of him.

He said he slammed on he brakes and honked the horn.

The vehicle pulled over and both people in he vehicle waved guns out the window, according to the man.

He said he continued to drive and the men in the vehicle pulled out behind him and followed him all the way to KFC when the vehicle drove away.