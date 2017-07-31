3 Cherokee Co Council candidates investigated

The South Carolina Democratic Party is looking into three Cherokee County Council Candidates for District 1.

While all of the candidates listed addresses within District 1, questions arose about other properties the candidates owned outside of District 1.

Reverend JW Sanders filed that his primary address was on West Buford Street in Gaffney, which he tells 7 News was the home of his deceased parents. Sanders actually lives in Duncan, in Spartanburg County. Sanders said he pays the taxes on the property in Gaffney through a trust. Sanders says he is in the process of withdrawing from the race. The Cherokee County Election Commission has not received official notice of that yet.

John Steen listed his property at South Logan Street in Gaffney, but his primary residence, by taxes, is listed on Duncan Street in Spartanburg. Steen tells 7 News that he owns several properties in Cherokee County and that he lives in both Spartanburg and Gaffney.

Johnny Sarratt Sr. listed his primary address as Hetty Hill Street, but according to county records, he pays primary taxes on Sarratt Road. Sarratt tells 7 News that he pays the taxes, but his son lives in the home, and that Sarratt Sr. lives with his wife on Hetty Hill.

It is the state party’s responsibility to verify the addresses of candidates. The Cherokee County Election Commission Director says she expects an answer from the Democratic party soon.

No Republicans filed for candidacy in this race. The primary will be held September 5th. Only voters in Cherokee County District 1 can vote.

The seat became vacant after the death of long time councilman Rufus Foster in June.