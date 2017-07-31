Corn With A Mexican Twist

Chef Eli is sharing the recipe that won best in show at artisphere on the Food Scene.
Mexican Street Corn)
4 Ears of Fresh Corn
½ Cup Dukes Mayonaise
¼ Red Onion
¼ Jalapeno
2 Cloves of Garlic
¼ bunch of Ciliantro
½ Cup of Cotija cheese
2 Limes (Juiced)
1 Tbsp Cumin
1 Tbsp Paprika
1 Tsp Chili Powder
¼ bunch of Cilantro
Salt and Pepper TT
Blender, Skewers, Torch(Grill), Pastry Brush
Prep Corn- in husk you can microwave for easy cooking and clean up, 6 min
In husk you can grill for 10 min both sides at med-low temp
husk corn and blanch in seasoned water for 12 minutes.
In blender add everything for sauce excluding cheese and one of the two bunches of cilantro
Blend until smooth
Mince Cilantro and Crumble Cheese
Skewer Corn and paint with sauce mixture. Coat with cheese and cilantro and Enjoy!
Guacamole
5 Avocados
3 Limes
¼ Red onion
½ Jalapeno
½ Bunch of Cilantro
2 Roma Tomatoes
Salt to taste
Bowl, Fork, Spoon
Mince Cilantro and jalapeno, dice onion and tomato, juice limes
Prep avocados.
In a large bowl, place all avocados prepped(spoon out) and pour over lime juice.
Add all other ingredients and lightly smash with fork.
Serve with your favorite chips.