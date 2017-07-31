Corn With A Mexican Twist



Chef Eli is sharing the recipe that won best in show at artisphere on the Food Scene.

Mexican Street Corn)

4 Ears of Fresh Corn

½ Cup Dukes Mayonaise

¼ Red Onion

¼ Jalapeno

2 Cloves of Garlic

¼ bunch of Ciliantro

½ Cup of Cotija cheese

2 Limes (Juiced)

1 Tbsp Cumin

1 Tbsp Paprika

1 Tsp Chili Powder

¼ bunch of Cilantro

Salt and Pepper TT

Blender, Skewers, Torch(Grill), Pastry Brush

Prep Corn- in husk you can microwave for easy cooking and clean up, 6 min

In husk you can grill for 10 min both sides at med-low temp

husk corn and blanch in seasoned water for 12 minutes.

In blender add everything for sauce excluding cheese and one of the two bunches of cilantro

Blend until smooth

Mince Cilantro and Crumble Cheese

Skewer Corn and paint with sauce mixture. Coat with cheese and cilantro and Enjoy!

Guacamole

5 Avocados

3 Limes

¼ Red onion

½ Jalapeno

½ Bunch of Cilantro

2 Roma Tomatoes

Salt to taste

Bowl, Fork, Spoon

Mince Cilantro and jalapeno, dice onion and tomato, juice limes

Prep avocados.

In a large bowl, place all avocados prepped(spoon out) and pour over lime juice.

Add all other ingredients and lightly smash with fork.

Serve with your favorite chips.