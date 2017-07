Corn With A Mexican Twist - Chef Eli is sharing the recipe that won best in show at artisphere on the Food Scene.

What’s Brewing - Here's a look at What's Brewing tonight, we start off with a look at Gamecocks football coach Will Muschamp surprised by a question about th…

Headed To Fashion Week - On the Fashion Scene tonight, we are featuring a local designer getting ready for fashion week in September. "Charles Josef Bridal" has been…

Ella Hennessee and Mary Johnson - On the Music Scene tonight, incredible voices at such a young age. If you have never heard these two perform you are in for a treat tonight.…

Ice Cream Trolley Opens in Spartanburg - With homemade ice cream, Italian ice, nitro coffee and more, a mobile ice cream shop is now open in Spartanburg! “I Scream U Scream” is now …

Lucky Pup Rescue - These pups are hoping to be lucky pups, when you welcome them into your home!

Get Fit with TriFit! - We're getting fit with TriFit by focusing on the fundamentals!

What’s Brewing - Here's a look at what's brewing tonight!