Gaffney Police are asking for your help to find a man accused of breaking into a business and stealing a cash register.

The posted the following to Facebook:

“On July 28th at approximately 2:30 a.m. the individual in this video broke into a business in Gaffney. He later exits the building with the cash register. He is seen leaving on a bicycle headed south on Logan Street. If you have any information, please call Det. Sgt. Blair Dennis at (864) 206-3341.”