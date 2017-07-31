Help find missing teen Ciera Waldrop

McDowell County sheriff’s deputies are asking for your help to find a runaway teen, last seen on Monday, July 24.

Ciera Jacquelyn Dawn Waldrop, 15, reported her missing on Wednesday, July 26.

She was last seen at her home in the 400 block of Hidden Forest Drive residence at 6 p.m. the prior Monday, according to deputies.

Waldrop is described as a white female who stands 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 101 pounds. She has long dark hair with a red tint and wears glasses. She was last seen wearing jeans, a black tank top and black Vans shoes.

Anyone with information concerning Waldrop’s whereabouts is asked to call the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office at 652-2235 or the McDowell County 911 communications center at 652-4000.