Lucky Pup Rescue - These pups are hoping to be lucky pups, when you welcome them into your home!

Get Fit with TriFit! - We're getting fit with TriFit by focusing on the fundamentals!

What’s Brewing - Here's a look at what's brewing tonight!

Tomato Sandwich Taste Off - It doesn't get more southern than this! We're talking about tomato sandwiches and there's a "taste off" coming up this Saturday.

Two More Chances to See Villive - On the Music Scene tonight, you've only got 2 weeks left to check out the music in the Village of West Greenville!

Crokinole - On the Fun Scene tonight, it's part board game part art! We are introducing you to the local maker that makes this handmade game called Crok…

Inside Finding Neverland’s Glitter Vortex - Telling the story of how playwright J.M. Barrie found inspiration to write Peter Pan, the Broadway hit “Finding Neverland” is now showing at…

“I Feel the Earth Move” - There's a rock and roll show going on at the "Greenville Little Theatre"! Mary Evan Giles, Khristin Stephens and Jessica Eckenrod are here t…