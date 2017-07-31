Man charged with attempted murder after shots fired outside party say police

GREENWOOD, SC (WSPA) – Two people are under arrest after Greenwood Police say shots were fired at three women inside a car.

Bryant Oneal Carroll, 35, of Greenwood was charged with attempted murder and disorderly conduct by Greenwood Police after the incident early Saturday morning.

Police say Carroll and a woman left a house party on White Oak Lane after an argument. Police say they were called around 1:45 a.m. after Carroll shot a gun in the direction of a car.

Officers say Carroll then ran into the woods and no one was hit by the gunfire. Investigators say they identified Carroll as the suspect, but he was acting disorderly as they attempted to interview him.

Carroll was charged with disorderly conduct and attempted murder. Police say he was yelling at a woman – Tameka Larketa James, 28, of Greenwood – at the time of his arrest. Police say James would not comply with officers and was also charged with disorderly conduct.

Both were booked into the Greenwood County Detention Center.