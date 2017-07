ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police say a man was shot at Pisgah Forest Apartments on July 30 around 10:37 p.m.

Lavar Ahkeem Bailey, 28, was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say his death is a homicide.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact the Asheville Police Department at 252-1110 or crimestoppers at 255-5050.