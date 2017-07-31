UNION Co., S.C. (WSPA) – A 24-year-old Union man who went missing after calling 911 has been found.

Kelvin Jerome Durham made the 911 call around 9:23 p.m. Sunday to report that he was being chased, according to a Union County Sheriff’s Office report.

Dispatch lost Durham’s call and could not get him back on the line.

A deputy responded to the area of 2300 Cross Keys Highway and found Durham’s 2007 black BMW, but the deputy did not find Durham.

Durham’s grandmother told police Saturday morning that someone spray painted “I will kill you” on her front door, according to a report from Union Public Safety. Durham lives at that home, according to the report.

The woman told police Kelvin Durham was home at the time but she had not had a chance to talk to him about the message. She also mentioned to police that he was recently a victim in a hit-and-run.

Durham told police he was jogging on Brockman Heights when a dark-colored vehicle hit him on the right side around 7 p.m. on July 10.

He said he went over the top of the vehicle and landed on the shoulder of the road in the grass.

Along with local authorities, the S.C. Law Enforcement Division and Department of Natural Resources helped with the search for Durham. Monday morning’s search was concentrated in a heavily wooded area off Cross Keys Highway.

Durham is safe and is being interviewed by investigators.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.