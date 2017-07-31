Miracle Hill Ministries offering weekend discount, need extra volunteers

(WSPA) — Parents can begin preparing for school by taking advantage of a discount at Miracle Hill Ministries thrift stores on Saturday, August 5.

Sandra Fuller with Miracle Hill said each of the ministry’s eight stores in the Upstate will offer 25 percent off everything in the store. The discount also falls on tax-free weekend, but is not limited to items on the tax-free list.

The first 30 customers in line when stores open at 9 a.m. will also have an opportunity to receive a gift card with a balance of anywhere from $5 to $25.

Items offered differ from store to store and include anything from clothing, furniture, backpacks, shoes, athletic gear and more.

Stores are also looking for volunteers to help sort clothing at each location on Saturday.

To find out how you can help and for more information visit miraclehill.org