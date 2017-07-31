Missing Lake Lure hiker found, wanted in SC

Lake Lure Police say a resident came into the police department saying they say a man matching the description of a lost hiker walking on Boys Camp Road.

Police say Eddie Richburg went missing Sunday while hiking with companions.

They say an intense search and rescue went on past midnight on the trails of Rumbling Bald and the bolder areas of Chimney Rock State Park located off Boys Camp Road on Sunday.

Richburg is also a wanted subject from Cayce South Carolina.

Police say that made them approach the search more cautiously.

Police say Richburg was found Monday morning and is being looked at by medical personnel with law enforcement officers standing by.