1 hurt after motorcycle chase ends in crash in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A man is in the hospital after refusing to stop for an S.C. Highway Patrol trooper, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened at about 5:00 p.m. Sunday.

According to an incident report, troopers were attempting to stop a motorcyclist, 28-year-old Jacob Benjamin McCracken, on Bishop Road when he sped up and tried to flee, causing a chase to begin.

The pursuit went from Bishop Road to Meadow Road, then onto Edwards Road, and then crossed over Compton Bridge Road onto Turpin Road, the report says.

When the motorcyclist tried to take a curve too quickly on Turpin Road, he ran off the right side of the road, through a field, and struck a fence, deputies say.

He was taken by EMS to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.

There, troopers issued all citations to McCracken.

