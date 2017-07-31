Here is a list of National Night Out events across Upstate on Tuesday.
CLEMSON
Tuesday, August 1st from 5 pm to 8 pm (the National Observation Date for National Night Out) Clemson City Police Officers will be out and about in various communities and neighborhoods interacting with citizens and answering questions.
Homeowners in Clemson are encouraged to turn on their front porch light in support of National Night Out.
Clemson City Police Department Celebrates National Night Out, August 5th, 2017
8/5/17 – 6-8 pm National Night Out Event at Dawson Park – Come meet your local heroes! (Free family fun event, free food and activities, amazing giveaways, snow cones, face painting, etc.)
Clemson, SC -The 34th Annual National Night Out event will be held in Clemson on Saturday, August 5th from 6pm to 8pm at Dawson Park, 894 Old Stone Church Road, Clemson, SC.
DUNCAN
August 1st from 6-9 PM
Stoneledge Park 119 S. Spencer Street
Free hot dog plates, free school supplies
Safe Kids
Duncan PD with K-9 demos
fire trucks
face painting
free dental screenings
free health screenings (pelham medical)
Blood mobile
GREER
6pm-8pm
Greer City Park
Come to Greer City Park on August 1st to get to know your Area Officers, K-9s, Victim’s Advocate and Public Service Employees!!
Kid Friendly
Free Admission
MAULDIN
National Night Out will be at the Mauldin Cultural Center on
101 East Butler Road, Mauldin
August 1st starting at 5 pm.
5-8:30pm
Vendors, free food, family activities
Music and K-9 demo
SIMPSONVILLLE
Tuesday, August 1 at 6 PM – 8 PM
Join the Simpsonville Police Department for National Night Out. This family-friendly event is a great opportunity to come together to strengthen our community!
– Meet our Officers
– Grab a bite to eat with the SPD
– Police Department Demonstrations