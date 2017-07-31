NC man fired shots at neighbor after dog fight say deputies

OLD FORT, NC (WSPA) – A man was arrested after deputies say he fired shots at a neighbor’s home in western North Carolina after a fight between their dogs.

Christopher John Daudert, 55, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon by the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they were called to a home on Moffitt Hill Road in Old Fort on Friday night.

The woman says her dogs got into a fight with Daudert’s dogs in the front yard of her home. She says after the dogs returned to the Harris property, the suspect went into his house to get a 12-gauge shotgun.

The magistrate’s order says Daudert fired several times “in the victim’s general direction while yelling at the victim.”