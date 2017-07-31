Panthers player helps make donuts in Spartanburg

Credit: Downtown Deli & Donuts / Facebook

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate business got a sweet surprise today.

Carolina Panthers player, Jeremy Cash, visited Downtown Deli & Donuts and decided to do a little dessert decorating during his down time.

The linebacker helped bake and decorate Carolina-themed donuts.

Downtown Deli & Donuts posted a picture and video of Cash on their Facebook page, saying he is not only a good football player, but a good baker, too.

Credit: Downtown Deli & Donuts / Facebook

<iframe src=”https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fpermalink.php%3Fstory_fbid%3D1419001154855100%26id%3D1069234366498449&width=500&#8243; width=”500″ height=”645″ style=”border:none;overflow:hidden” scrolling=”no” frameborder=”0″ allowTransparency=”true”>

