GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — More than 20 local kids got a surprise on Monday.

Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis treated 25 kids to a back-to-school shopping spree at Academy Sports through his Defending Dreams Foundation.

Each child received a $150 gift card to use for clothing, backpacks, shoes and other school items.

This is the eighth year of the program, which has benefited more than 3,000 kids throughout the Southeast and Midwest, according to a news release.