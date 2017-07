The district attorney will be seeking the death penalty against Phillip Stroupe II.

Strope is being charged with First Degree Murder in the death of Thomas Bryson.

Bryson’s body was found in a corn field in Arden, NC.

Strope was on the run for days after he ran from law enforcement into Pisgah Forest.

He was captured Thursday in McDowell Co. He was found with Bryon’s truck.