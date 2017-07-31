Reward for K-9 killer in Yancey Co. increased

The Yancey County Sheriff’s Office and the State Bureau of Investigations are searching for answers, after K-9 Chris was found shot in his outside cage.

Handler Corporal Austin Wilson says that when he went outside to get Chris for the day, he found him shot.

A reward has been raised to $5,700 for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

Deputies are trying to figure out if the shooting was an accident or intentional.

K-9’s offer departments an extra tool and protection. The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office has a team of 12 K-9’s. They are used to search for drugs, money, and suspects.

One of their K-9’s was injured apprehending a suspect two days ago after it was choked and kicked. That person is now charged with injuring a police animal, a felony.

The punishment for that crime was increased after Hyco’s Law, which can bring a punishment of $10,000 and 10 years in jail.