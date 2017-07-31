Rising scams prompt warning from Spartanburg Co. Sheriff

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright says enough is enough when it comes to people being scammed. The average victim loses thousands of dollars and the amount is on the rise.

“We’ve seen a big increase of our seniors that are being taken advantage,” said Sheriff Wright.

Sheriff Wright says seniors are most often the victims and the community can help them avoid calls that may seem convincing.

“I called the number and I said who is this and they said well I’m Chuck Wright and I said well that’s strange, so am I. And he hung up on me,” said Sheriff Wright. “He was in the Department of Corrections and we’re trying to trace him down.

According to the sheriff’s office, the 72 incidents labeled scam in 2015 totaled over $241,000 with an average loss of over $3,300. The 90 incidents labeled scam in 2016 totaled over $468,000 with an average loss of over $5,200. The 47 incidents labeled scam so far in 2017 totals over $360,000 with an average loss of over $7,800.

“When you’re talking about somebody living on a fixed income they can’t absorb that,” said Sheriff Wright.

He said the most common scams include phone calls about needing to pay up for missing court.

“They’ll call you on the phone – they’ll say hey you missed court. If you send a certain amount of money, they want you to go buy a card like a green dot card and send it to a place,” said Sheriff Wright. “If we call you, we’re going to tell you that your loved one is detained or something of that nature but we’re not going to ask for money.”

Spartanburg County Clerk of Court Hope Blackley says there’s no fee for missing jury duty and payments won’t be through a phone call.

“If they ask for payment over the phone, that should be a red flag,” she said. “Anybody involved in the court system will know what those fines are prior to unless they’ve forgotten and they can call us but we will never still take that payment over the phone.”

Sheriff Wright said there are also scams targeting grandparents.

“Somebody will call and say hey grandma I’ve been stopped, I need $2000 so I don’t have to go to jail,” he said. “They’re taking advantage of the kindness of these seniors who grew up in a time where it’s okay to help people.”

He adds lottery scams have also been prevalent but people should always keep a simple thought in mind.

“If you didn’t play the lottery, how could you win?” he said.

Sheriff Wright says people should be on the lookout for other common scams that include IRS scams, where the victim is contacted by an IRS agent asking the victim to pay a fine over the phone to avoid going to jail. The Sheriff’s office also gets reports of fake loan scams where a victim must make the first month’s payment, taxes, and processing fees after being approved for a loan.

Another common scam reported to deputies involves vehicle purchases. The Sheriff said that’s where a victim is scammed out of money after receiving an email that appears to come from a seller via ‘eBay motors.’

There are also business scams where the sheriff’s office said scammers gain names and emails from a company’s website before sending emails to the company’s employees claiming to be the boss. The sheriff’s office said the scammer requests money be wired to a bank account, and threatens discipline if the employee does not comply.

According to the sheriff’s office, another scam involves internet sales and counterfeit checks. The sheriff’s office said scammers agree to purchase an item online, and the victim receives a check for a higher value than requested. After telling the victim that it was a mistake, the scammer instructs the victim to cash the check and immediately wire the overage, at which time the bank holds the victim responsible for the counterfeit check.

The sheriffs office said a common trait among scams is requesting money be paid immediately.

Sheriff Wright said communities should help seniors avoid becoming the next victim.

“I want you to get to your grandma or grandpa, your elderly aunt or uncle, your friend, churches need to really get involved in this,” said Sheriff Wright. “Announce it in church – two minutes – be careful of scams. We’ve got to look out for one another. These seniors are who made this country great anyway so we have to look out for them.”

Anyone with questions for the courthouse, including jury duty concerns, can call 864-596-2591. For the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, call 864-503-4500 or see the department’s website for a list of other phone numbers.