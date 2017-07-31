Road blocked, traffic light out after overnight crash in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA)–Power crews are working to restore electricity following an accident early Monday. The wreck happened at SC 290 at Berry Shoals Road. Traffic lights are out. Berry Shoals Road is blocked while crews work on the equipment.

According to Duke Energy, the call came in around 12:53am. The vehicle damaged equipment. The utility company estimates that power should be restored by 11:30am. There are more than 500 customers impacted by the outage.

Here is a list of current accidents on the SC Highway Patrol Website.

