SC man charged for sexually assaulting child under 14 for 2 years

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – A man from Darlington has been charged with four counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor after a court hearing Friday.

Investigators with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Special Victims Unit say 30-year-old Jason O’Neil Hutchinson has been charged with three counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor second degree and one count of criminal sexual conduct, third degree.

The press release from the sheriff’s office states the sex acts occurred over a two year period with a victim under the age of 14.

Investigators were notified by a family member on July 24, and Hutchinson was charged on July 28.

Hutchinson is currently being held on a $200,000 bond at the W Glenn Campbell Detention Center.

