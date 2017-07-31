Thrill-seeking newlyweds take the plunge on roller coaster

AGAWAM, Mass. (AP) – A thrill-seeking Rhode Island couple has taken the plunge at a Massachusetts amusement park, screaming, “I do,” as they plummeted 20 stories on a roller coaster.

Ashley Schiller and Thom Marchetti, of North Kingstown, were married this month on a Superman-themed roller coaster at Six Flags New England in Agawam. Immediately after the ride was over, they got back on and did it again, with a second batch of wedding guests in tow. The groom’s queasiness prevented a third trip.

Schiller is a lifelong amusement park enthusiast who once had her parents buy thick-soled shoes to meet height requirements. She tells The Providence Journal she had dreamed of the moment since she was 8-years-old.

For their honeymoon, the couple visited another Six Flags, near Washington, D.C.

More stories you may like on 7News

Man who went missing after calling 911 has been FOUND A 24-year-old Union man who went missing after calling 911 has been found.

D.A. seeking death penalty for Phillip Stroupe II Strope is being charged with First Degree Murder in the death of Thomas Bryson.

Body of missing man, Thomas Bryson, found in Buncombe Co. The body of missing man, Thomas Bryson, has been found in Arden, according to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.

“Through Our Eyes” gallery opens in Spartanburg A unique photography project here in the Upstate is now on display for the public to enjoy. The pictures from the “Through Our Eyes” project…

Man dead after motorcycle hits fence in Anderson Co. One person has died after Highway Patrol says their motorcycle went off the road and crashed into a fence.