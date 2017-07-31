Union man disappears after calling 911

UNION Co., S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are searching for a 24-year-old Union man who went missing after calling 911 to report he was being chased.

Kelvin Jerome Durham made the 911 call around 9:23 p.m. Sunday, according to a Union County Sheriff’s Office report.

Dispatch lost Durham’s call and could not get him back on the line.

A deputy responded to the area of 2300 Cross Keys Highway and found Durham’s 2007 black BMW, but the deputy did not find Durham.

Durham’s grandmother told police Saturday morning that someone spray painted “I will kill you” on her front door, according to a report from Union Public Safety.

The woman told police Kelvin Durham was home at the time but she had not had a chance to talk to him about the message. She also mentioned to police that he was recently a victim in a hit-and-run.

Durham told police he was jogging on Brockman Heights when a dark-colored vehicle hit him on the right side around 7 p.m. on July 10.

He said he went over the top of the vehicle and landed on the shoulder of the road in the grass.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the sheriff’s office at 864-429-1612.