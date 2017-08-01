2 arrested for performing liposuction surgeries without a license

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two people are facing several charges in Tampa after deputies say they performed liposuction surgeries they were not authorized to perform.

Claudia Orozco and Marlon Barcelo are both charged with practicing medicine without a license and aggravated battery with great bodily harm. Orozco is also charged with organized fraud less than $20,000.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Deputies and the Department of Health launched an investigation into the Orozco Medical Clinic on West Waters Avenue a year and a half ago after getting several complaints from patients who paid thousands of dollars to have a form of Tumescent Liposuction done.

The patients started to go to local hospitals for medical attention due to complications from the surgeries performed at Orozco Medical Clinic.

Orozco and Barcelo are not licensed doctors and are not authorized to perform the procedures, according to the sheriff’s office.

Both were arrested and taken to the Hillsborough County Jail.

The sheriff’s office is expected to give more information on the case Tuesday afternoon.

More stories you may like on 7News

Woman says mom got flesh-eating bacteria at Myrtle Beach he City of Myrtle Beach said they are investigating after a woman claims her mother contracted a strain of flesh-eating bacteria along the G…

Happy Birthday Greenville, SC Public Information tweeted that the city is 186 years old on Tuesday August 1, 2017.

Charges upgraded on 3 accused of helping Stroupe The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office has upgraded charges on three people accused of helping a manhunt suspect, Phillip Stroupe II in North …

Union missing man found, arrested on trespassing charges A 24-year-old Union man who went missing after calling 911 has been found.

Bond denied for Phillip Stroupe II on First-Degree Murder charge Strope is being charged with First Degree Murder in the death of Thomas Bryson.