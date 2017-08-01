6 hurt after 3-car crash in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – Six people were taken to the hospital after a three-car crash that happened on Powell Mill Road, near Lees Crossing Drive, according to S.C. Highway Patrol.

The accident happened at about 4:17 p.m. on Tuesday.

A 47-year-old person, driving a 2000 Hyundai, was traveling north on Powell Mill Road when they tried to make a left turn onto Lees Crossing Drive and a 28-year-old driver, in a four-door 2010 Ford, struck them on the right side.

The 47-year-old driver then hit a third vehicle, a 2008 Nissan.

The drivers of the Hyundai and the Ford were both injured and taken by EMS to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.

Each driver had two passengers in the car who were also injured and taken to the hospital.

The 57-year-old driver of the Nissan was not injured.

The 47-year-old driver has been charged with failure to yield right of way.

Air7 responded to the scene.

The conditions of those who were injured are unknown at this time.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

