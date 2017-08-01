Charges upgraded on 3 accused of helping Stroupe

HENDERSONVILLE, NC (WSPA) – The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office has upgraded charges on three people accused of helping a manhunt suspect, Phillip Stroupe II in North Carolina.

Jennifer Elaine Hawkins, 40, Frederick Aurther Badgero Jr., 45, and Larry Jay Hawkins III, 23, are charged with felony harboring escapee.

All three now have an additional upgraded charge of Felony Accessory After the Fact of First Degree Murder.

Deputies say the three helped Phillip Michael Stroupe II evade law enforcement.

Jennifer Hawkins and Frederick Badgero were arrested Friday. Larry Hawkins was arrested Saturday afternoon.

Stroupe was captured Thursday morning in McDowell County after a six-day manhunt. At the time he was apprehended, authorities say Stroupe was driving the truck of Thomas “Tommy” Bryson. The Mills River man had been reported missing just the day before.

Henderson County authorities announced Sunday night that Bryson’s body had been found.

Stroupe is facing numerous charges in McDowell, Henderson, Buncombe, Yancey, and Transylvania counties.