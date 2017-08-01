Crime in downtown Greenville on the decline

Greenville, S.C (WSPA) – New statistics released by the Greenville Police Department show crime has fallen in the Central Business District of Downtown Greenville.

The department compared reports made between January 1 through July 24, 2017 with the same period last year. Drug-related reports dropped to 98 from 127. Alcohol-related reports fell to 82 from 98 and crimes against persons, such as assault and robbery, was down to 42 from 48, a modest drop.

“Public safety in Downtown Greenville really is Job Number 1,” said Greenville Mayor Knox White. “And we attach a lot of importance to it so we have cameras and we have a smart police strategy.”

But it wasn’t all good news for the Central Business District. That same report showed an increase in theft and fraud crimes in Downtown Greenville. 206 reports were filed, an increase from 180. Most of those reports were for shoplifting.

Mayor White acknowledges there is room for improvement.

“While we do have episodes from time to time, we work hard to keep this one of the safest and pleasant places to be anywhere,” he said.