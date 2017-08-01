Funeral plans for Tommy Bryson announced

BUNCOMBE CO., N.C. (WSPA) – Funeral plans have been announced for the man investigators think was kidnapped and killed by a suspect in a manhunt.

Visitation for Thomas “Tommy” Bryson will be Saturday from noon – 2 p.m. at Hendersonville First Baptist Church.

There will be a memorial service at 2 p.m.

Bryon was reported missing on July 25.

He disappeared during a manhunt for Phillip Stroupe II, a suspect who fled into the Pisgah National Forest, and led authorities on a manhunt before his capture.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said Bryson’s body was found around 8:30 p.m. Sunday in a corn field on Glenn Bridge Road in the Arden community.

Family said Bryson was planning to take his sister to a doctor’s appointment when he left his home in Mills River around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. Bryson lived in the area where Stroupe had been spotted during the manhunt.

Stroupe was later found driving Bryson’s Honda Ridgeline truck and was arrested after a chase Thursday in McDowell County.

McDowell County Sheriff Dudley Greene says deputies found a firearm near the spot where Stroupe abandoned Bryson’s truck.

“Our deepest sympathies goes out to the family of Tommy Bryson,” Allison Nock with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said.

Stroupe is charged with the First-Degree Murder and Kidnapping of Bryson.

