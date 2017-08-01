Greenville picked as 1 of 8 top retirement destinations

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) –  Greenville has been selected as one of the top retirement destinations in a magazine dedicated to helping people find the perfect relocation spots.

Greenville was featured in the magazine, Where to Retire, as one of the “8 Cities to Park the Car and Walk” in the September/October 2017 issue.

The editor of the magazine, Annette Fuller, says most people choose their retirement destination based on walkability.

“Many people spend years commuting to jobs in heavy traffic and retirees revel in getting away from that. Foot transportation is healthy, since it increases stamina and reduces pollution and traffic congestion. It is also wonderfully free. We found that these eight cities, including Greenville, make walking easy and convenient with inviting downtowns, pedestrian-friendly sidewalks and miles of trails to explore,” Fuller said.

The other seven retirement locations featured in the magazine include Annapolis, MD; Ashland, OR; Charlottesville, VA; Flagstaff, AZ; Fort Collins, CO; Sante Fe, NM; and Tallahassee, FL.

