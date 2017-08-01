Help find missing man Gregory Morgan in Laurens Co.

By Published: Updated:
Gregory McSwain Morgan
Gregory McSwain Morgan

LAURENS CO., S.C. (WSPA) – The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in finding a missing man.

Gregory McSwain Morgan was last seen about twelve days ago, according to a family member who reported him missing.

Morgan is a white male, about 5’10” tall, and weighs about 200 pounds.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, you are asked to call the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office at (864) 984-4967 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.

More stories you may like on 7News

 