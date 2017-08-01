Lakeside demolition underway for new multi-district career center

More than 500 students will have a new home this fall, as piece by piece the decades old Lakeside Middle School is taken down. It was a decision made after Lakeside was in need of millions of dollars in improvements and the new career center needed a home. So a $10 million expansion was built at Robert Anderson Middle School and the two schools will be combined for the first time this fall.

At that same time, construction will begin on the Anderson Technical Institute which will allow high school students from Districts 3, 4, and 5 to take elective courses to prepare them for the workforce.

“It’s for all students whether you are going to Duke, Harvard, Clemson, Furman or Carolina. I tell parents if your child wants to be a doctor send them to biomedical research because that’s the pathway,” said Bob Couch, Executive Director of Anderson Institute of Technology.

With the center’s close proximity to Tri-County Tech’s Anderson campus and Clemson University, the goal is to utilize them as partners. The center will be focused on building a higher skilled work force for the future.