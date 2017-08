Spartanburg Co. Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to find a man accused of shoplifting several boxes of ammunition from Academy Sports in Spartanburg.

They say he was driving what appears to be a silver Chrysler 300.

If you have any information please contact Investigator J Kramer at (864) 503-4645 or jkramer@spartanburgcounty.org reference Case # 17071440.