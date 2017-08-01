More than 260K phone cases recalled due to skin irritation, burns

(WSPA) – There’s a massive recall for all liquid-and-glitter-filled cases designed for some iPhones.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, more than 260,000 cell phone cases are being recalled because the liquid and glitter in them can leak out, causing skin irritation and burns.

There have been 24 reports, worldwide, of skin irritation or chemical burns, including 19 in the U.S.

The cases were manufactured by MixBin Electronics for top retailers such as Victoria Secret, Tory Burch, and Nordstrom Rack.

If you have one of these cases, you should stop using it and return it to the place of purchase for a refund.

For more information, click here.

