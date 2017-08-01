Murder suspect’s dad gets upgraded charge

HENDERSON Co., S.C. (WSPA) – The father of a manhunt is now facing a new charge.

Phillip Michael Stroupe, 65, of Bursnville, has been charged with felony accessory after the fact of first-degree murder.

He is also facing felony accessory after the fact of first-degree kidnapping.

His son, Phillip Stroupe II is accused of leading deputies on a chase in a car before stealing a mountain bike at gunpoint and hiding out in the Pisgah National Forest for several days. Authorities have also said they thought he kidnapped 68-year-old Tommy Bryson of Mills River.

Bryson went missing on Wednesday morning. Phillip Stroupe II was captured Thursday morning in McDowell County after a six-day manhunt. At the time he was apprehended, Stroupe was driving Bryson’s truck.

Bryson’s body was found Sunday night in a cornfield on Glenn Bridge Road in the Arden community.

Stroupe was captured Thursday morning in McDowell County after a six-day manhunt. At the time he was apprehended, authorities say Stroupe was driving the truck of Thomas “Tommy” Bryson.

A spokeswoman with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Phillip Stroupe Jr. is the father of Phillip Stroupe II. She said he was arrested Sunday night before Bryson’s body was located.

Phillip Michael Stroupe knew his son kidnapped Bryson and assisted him in attempting to escape arrest, according to an arrest warrant.

Buncombe County deputies arrested three people accused of assisting Phillip Stroupe II.

Deputies have charged Jennifer Elaine Hawkins, 40, Frederick Aurther Badgero Jr., 45, and Larry Jay Hawkins III, 23, with felony harboring escapee.

Deputies say the three helped Phillip Michael Stroupe II evade law enforcement.