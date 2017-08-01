Newborn calf looks like KISS rocker Gene Simmons

KERRVILLE, Texas (AP) — KISS frontman Gene Simmons is udderly thrilled by a newborn calf born with strikingly similar black-and-white markings to the face paint he wears on stage.

Simmons tweeted his admiration for the calf on Sunday, saying, “This is real, folks!!!”

The calf was born Friday at a ranch near Kerrville, Texas, which is about 60 miles (96 kilometers) northwest of San Antonio.

Heather Taccetta, who lives at the ranch with her family, said Tuesday that the calf belongs to her grandmother. It is named Genie, in honor of Simmons.

Taccetta says the calf and its mother are doing fine and that Genie is a family favorite and won’t be sold for slaughter.

More stories you may like on 7News

Woman says mom got flesh-eating bacteria at Myrtle Beach he City of Myrtle Beach said they are investigating after a woman claims her mother contracted a strain of flesh-eating bacteria along the G…

Happy Birthday Greenville, SC Public Information tweeted that the city is 186 years old on Tuesday August 1, 2017.

Charges upgraded on 3 accused of helping Stroupe The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office has upgraded charges on three people accused of helping a manhunt suspect, Phillip Stroupe II in North …

Union missing man found, arrested on trespassing charges A 24-year-old Union man who went missing after calling 911 has been found.

Bond denied for Phillip Stroupe II on First-Degree Murder charge Strope is being charged with First Degree Murder in the death of Thomas Bryson.