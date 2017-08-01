Panthers to practice with Dorman football team

(NEWS RELEASE) – The Carolina Panthers and Dorman High School Cavaliers (Roebuck, SC) will participate in a special “unified practice” August 3, 2017 during the panthers training camp practice. The two teams will join together for pre-practice position drills and team stretch before holding their individual practices on adjoining fields. Following practice, the two teams will come together for remarks from Panthers head coach Ron Rivera and Dorman head coach David Gutshall.

This year’s unified practice marks the second consecutive year the Panthers have invited a high school team to participate at training camp. The Spartanburg High School Vikings participated in the inaugural unified practice in 2016. The Carolina Panthers are the first NFL team to provide this opportunity for high school football teams.

WHAT: Carolina Panthers and Dorman High School Cavaliers unified football practice

DATE: Thursday August 3, 2017

TIME: 8:45 am – 9:15 am Panthers and Dorman players to field for position drills

9:25 am – Joint stretching

9:35 am – Teams come together before moving to separate fields

9:40 am – 11:25 am Teams hold separate practices on adjoining fields

11:25 am – Teams reunite following practice with remarks from both head coaches

11:30 am – Team interaction during post practice fruit break provided by SC Department of Agriculture and SC Watermelon Association.

Moms of Dorman players will assist in serving watermelon and cantaloupe.

LOCATION: Wofford College practice fields

“The unified practice has quickly become an anticipated tradition at the Carolina Panthers training

camp,” said Panthers Football and Military Outreach Manger Peter Vacho. “The practice is an

important way to celebrate football at the grassroots level and reinforce that whether you are in high

school or the NFL, the principles of hard work, teamwork and camaraderie are universal.”