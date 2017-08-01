Plans detailed for $109 million bond in Laurens Co.

LAURENS COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Voters in Laurens County can now see the new high school Laurens District 55 leaders have envisioned.

The campus comes with a $109 million price tag for a bond referendum that would lead to increased taxes. Supporters announced a new campaign Tuesday, and unveiled how the school would look.

“Now we’ve kind of got everything together and it’s nice to just present it and say here are the facts,” said Billy Dunlap with the ‘vote yes’ campaign.

The artist renderings were released along with a non-profit organization supporting the measure called “Kids First – Laurens Future.”

“There are no district monies, no taxpayer monies that are being spent on anything to provide information about the vote yes campaign or about the referendum,” said Laurens District 55 School Board Vice Chair Terri Martin.

District leaders say the cost of the new school could also help pay for upgrades at other schools, but come with tax increases of about $81 per year for a $100,000 property. According to the district, for every $1000 of taxed value on a home, a resident will pay an increase of $2.24 per year. The first $50,000 is exempt from property tax for people 65 and over. The district said for other property taxed at 6%, the increase would be $3.36 per $1,000 of assessed value.

“No – absolutely no,” said Parent Eric Neal when asked how he’d vote after watching the presentation. “They always use the term ‘it’s for the children’ because it’s hard to speak against that when you’re speaking against the children anytime you need a tax increase – a fee.”

The only question answered during the meeting was that officials cannot say exactly where the school will be located. People were able to make written inquiries district leaders say would be answered on-line.

“If they can’t answer where it’s going to be at – don’t ask for my money,” Neal said.

It’s money that parent Devon Patterson says would be well spent.

“I’m all for it,” said Patterson. “Not for the taxes or anything. It’s for the kids. It’s about the kids – the future.”

As the election gets closer, vote ‘yes’ or ‘no’ signs line the streets.

“Whether you vote yes or no – if you see it that way you can’t make the wrong decision,” said Dr. Rhett Harris, LCSD 55 Director of Operations.

Voters will decide the bond referendum September 5th.