Rabid stray cat attack in Pickens

PICKENS, SC (WSPA) – A person is being treated for rabies exposure after they were attacked by a rabid stray cat, according to the SC Dept. of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).

DHEC said the victim was attacked on their property after they tried to care for the cat.

The incident happened on July 26 in the Town of Pickens. The cat was confirmed to have rabies the next day.

DHEC says the cat is the first animal in Pickens County to test positive for rabies in 2017. There have been 37 confirmed cases of animal rabies statewide this year. In 2016, six of the 94 confirmed rabies cases in South Carolina were in Pickens County.

DHEC warns that feeding feral cats often attracts other wild animals, which are more likely to carry diseases.

“To reduce the risk of getting rabies, always give wild and stray animals their space,” said Sandra Craig, Director, DHEC Food Protection and Rabies Prevention Division. “If you see an animal in need, avoid handling it and contact your local animal control office or wildlife rehabilitation facility.”