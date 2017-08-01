Sexually transmitted Zika case confirmed in Florida

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — The first sexually transmitted Zika case of 2017 has been confirmed in Pinellas County.

The Florida Department of Health made the announcement on Tuesday, and stressed that there is no evidence of Zika transmission through mosquitoes taking place anywhere in Florida.

The infected person did not travel, but has a partner who recently visited Cuba. The partner started showing symptoms consistent with Zika. Both then tested positive for the virus.

The health department has been in touch with mosquito control, and says mosquito reduction activities are taking place.

Health officials are asking everyone to take precautions if you or your partner have traveled to any location where Zika is active.

The number of Zika cases reported in Florida so far in 2017 is now 118. Ninety of the cases are travel-related infections.

